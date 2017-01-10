Funniest High School Textbook Doodles From Around The World

The funniest high school textbook doodles from around the world will definitely put a smile on your face and make you relive your high school years, where drawing was the favorite past time during classes. We were all terrific artists back then, no doubts about it.

These funny doodles are simple reminder that we shouldn’t take everything so serious, but also, destroying school property is still not okay. But then again, if you must destroy school property, at least do it in a funny creative way, because your story will be heard for generations.

Some students go so far with their imagination, you can hardly tell what subject the textbook was about. They take the textbook’s images and give them a 180 degrees makeover, one for all of us to enjoy and share with our friends.

Let’s take a trip around the world and see what some students’ original creations look like.

Well… well this is just wrong. It’s wrong in so many ways…

RELATED STORIES:





What about you? Were you as creative as modern day students when it comes to bringing some life into old textbooks?

RELATED STORIES:







