Since The US Won’t Be At The Forefront Of Sustainability China Is Ready To Take Over

Since The US Isn’t At The Forefront Of Sustainability Then China Is Ready To Take Over

Just days after US president Donald Trump took office and systematically began dismantling the country’s environmental policies, China’s president Xi Jimping talked about the importance of the Paris agreement. Now, even though China is the number one producer of greenhouse gases overall, it is also the largest country in terms of population. And if we are to look at things from a more personal perspective, we can see that each individual Chinese person is responsible for about 7.6 tonnes of CO2, while an average American is responsible for 16.4 tonnes.

We look at things this way because, unlike many other of the world’s problems, air pollution isn’t something that can be confined within a country’s borders, making this one a global issue, regardless of borders. Now, China, as we said, is the leading producer of CO2 emissions, largely because of its major construction projects and use of concrete. But the country is also at the forefront of green energy production and development.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, once stated that climate change is nothing more than a Chinese “hoax” meant to undermine the US’ competitivity on the global market. He has also branded himself as a firm climate change denier and has vowed to stop government spending on any green energy projects, to put an end to the Clean Energy Act, and to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

This agreement was signed in 2015 in order to limit global warming to a two degrees Celsius increase past Industrial Age levels. This was done in the hopes that humanity and the planet will be spared the worst effects of climate change; some of which are already presenting themselves in both the US and the rest of the world.

With this unfortunate turn of events, Chinese officials are particularly worried about Trump’s statements in regards to the country’s climate change goals.

“I’m convinced if it’s a wise leader—especially a political leader—he ought to know that all his policies should conform to the trends of global development,” Zhenhua stated.

During the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, president Xi Jinping made it clear that his country remains steadfast in the fight against climate change, and that country should uphold their pledges of the deal.

“The Paris agreement is a hard-won achievement… all signatories should stick to it rather than to walk away,” Xi said. “It is important to protect the environment while pursuing economic and social progress — to achieve harmony between man and nature, and harmony between man and society.”

This speech was in light of the fact that China covered all of its new energy demands with renewable sources back in 2015 and is now planning to invest a further $360 billion in renewable energy by 2020. These measures are in direct opposition to Trump’s “end the war on coal” and other similarly dangerous and outdated policies.

If the US is serious in not keeping its word in accordance with the Paris Agreement, then China is willing to take up the challenge of being the world’s climate change pioneer.









