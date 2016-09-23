The App That Lets You Text Without Wi-Fi or Mobile Data Is Here!

FireChat, the app that lets you text without wi-fi or mobile data is here and it’s here to stay! This is what most of us have been waiting for since high school, especially during those moments when you simply could not live without knowing what Becky did with Chad the night before. Yes, this app puts all those dark, dark memories behind us and lets us text freely from anywhere in the world to anybody, no matter the distance.

Roaming charges, expensive international data packages and bad wi-fi will soon be a thing of the past. Let’s just give FireChat a little time to expand and start gaining a larger user base. We’re counting on its success, given the fact that you can text even while on a plane.

The procedure that allows users to text without any Internet connectivity is called ‘mesh networking’. This means that your message will bounce from one phone equipped with FireChat, to another, via wi-fi or Bluetooth antennas. Of course, the phones have to be within 210 feet (64 meters) of you in order for the message to be transmitted.

All messages are stored until an Internet connection is available. When that happens, the message is sent. During this entire process, the messages are encrypted so there will be no leaks, Only the recipient will be able to read the message. To send messages over the ocean, for example, your text will bounce around from one phone to another until it reaches one with Internet and thus the message will be sent.

The bad side is that this procedure can’t be called ‘instant messaging’ because, as you can imagine, it will take a few minutes for the message to reach its recipient. Approximately 10 to 20 minutes through a dense metro area, according to Skift, but since it’s all free of charge, finding out what Becky did with Chad could wait a few more minutes.

Until now, around 5 million people downloaded the app and FireChat creators say that as long as 5% of a city’s population has the app installed on a device, messages will reach their recipients in approximately 10 minutes. The app became very popular in Iraq after the country’s Internet restrictions. It also played a key role in Hong Kong’s 2014 protests and during the 2015 anti-corruption movement in Malaysia, Business Insider reports.

FireChat is available free of charge on Android and iOS.










