You Can Finally Kiss People Around The World With Your Phone

The Kissenger mobile device finally lets you kiss people around the world with your phone. This is truly a weird step forward (or is it?), but it comes as a response to the need of staying close to our loved ones no matter where and how far we are from them.

A couple of Apple fans invented this iPhone peripheral called Kissenger in order to make people feel closer together, no matter the distance between them. Kissinger is the “world’s first mobile kiss messenger”, according to its creators.This peripheral allows you to give a kiss to your lover who is on the other side of the planet, but it’s not only meant for romance. How about kissing your grandmother on the cheeks on her birthday? All of this is possible with Kissinger!

By now you’re probably wondering how a digital kiss feels like, right? Well, the engineers behind this product have only good things to say about this experience (obviously!).

“High precision force sensors are embedded under the silicon lip to measure the dynamic forces at different parts of your lips during a kiss,” Kissinger’s creators say.

“The device sends this data to your phone, which transmits it to your partner over the Internet in real time. Miniature linear actuators are used to reproduce these forces on your partner’s lips, creating a realistic kissing sensation.”

“Kissenger provides a two-way interaction just like in a real kiss. You can also feel your partner’s kiss on your lips when they kiss you back.”

If you are interested in reading more about the Kissenger, go to their official website, right here.

