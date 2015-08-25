Facebook Group Photoshops Famous Plus-Sized Models To Push Them To Lose Weight









You may not know it, but a very active Facebook group photoshops famous plus-sizedmodels to push them to lose weight and reveal their “#thInnerBeauty”.

The group is called “Project Harpoon” #ProjectHarpoon and it has been stirring up quite an online dispute over how wrong or right this initiative really is. Just like always, we would love to hear your thoughts on the issue in the comments below.

Marking the memorable anniversary of 25 years since Photoshop first appeared on our PC’s, the people behind the project take great pride in their work of editing and collecting edited photos of plus-sized famous women and models.

“Here at ThInnerBeauty we provide people with visible, achievable health goals,” according to the Reddit page description. “We do this by showing how much more beautiful they could look if they made the difficult, lifelong commitment to a regimen of personal fitness. This is a place where we can manipulate photos to highlight the difference between how they are and how they could be.”

Since the photos were sort of leaked in the mass press, the Facebook Group and Instagram account associated with #ProjectHarpoon were closed down, but the Twitter account is still alive and kicking.

Tes Holiday

Lulinix

Angela Trovato









Clementine Desseaux

Kelly Clarkson

Whitney Way Thore

Denise Bidot

Lena Dunham

Mayara Russi

Viktoria Manas