Every Country and Their Top Tourist Attractions

Whenever people are visiting a new country, the first thing they do, even before they leave, is to look for what are the top tourist attractions in that place. And now, with the new year so close, more and more people are thinking about their annual resolutions. Unsurprisingly, however, any of these resolutions revolve around travelling abroad.

This is why Vouchercloud has put together this map which shows every country with its respective top tourist attractions. This, of course, isn’t always the best thing in that respective country, but it’s a start and a definite must-see. These tourist attractions come to us from TripAdvisor. Nevertheless, these sites are broken down into four categories: historic, natural, religious and tourist. Whether you want to see each country’s top destination or want to probably avoid interminable lines in some of the cases, then this map will come in handy. If not, then it’s just fun to look at your own country and what people usually go and visit, as well as to try and guess what other countries are famous for.

Some of those tourist attractions are obvious, like for example, Spain with the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. But others are totally surprising, like Harry Potter’s Studio Tour in England in favour of Big Ben or Buckingham Palace. Same thing with France. It’s not the Eiffel Tower, but actually the Musee d’Orsay. Anyway, hope you enjoy this map and that you found it helpful in some way. And if not that, at least, fun.

You can also combine this map here with this infographic about the cheapest cities to visit in Europe, or this one here which shows which countries are safe for tourists and which are not. Te most important thing to keep in mind, though, is that these maps and infographics are purely informative, and you should do and go wherever you want or feel safe.











