The EU Will Drop Its Roaming Charges in June 2017 But the UK Will Not Be Included

Roaming charges will no longer be a problem in the EU as of June 15th, 2017. This means that people from Portugal, for instance, can use their phones to call, text, or browse the internet, in Romania for the exact same price that they used to back home in Portugal. This applies to every member of the EU in any other country part of the EU.

For those of us who don’t really know how roaming works and what it’s for, here is a short rundown. Basically, roaming is an amount of money phone operators charge each other when people use their phones abroad. And that amount of money is, of course, dumped on the phone caller in return. But with this new law, roaming will no longer exist, so as to make travels between the EU states as convenient and as streamlined as possible.

With Brexit, however, this new roaming law was supposed to extend to the UK up until 2019, when the country is expected to leave the Union. But according to a leaked document created by the European Parliament’s committee on industry, research and energy, it would seem that the UK will not be included at all.

This means that, even though the UK will be part of the EU up until 2019, it will not be included in this law even after 15th of June, 2017.

“Regulation (EU) No 531/2012 on roaming will no longer apply with respect to the UK, impacting business and other travellers to and from the UK,” reads the document.

It also adds that “transitional arrangements will be necessary”. So, unless the British Government won’t strike a deal with the EU in regards to this new roaming law, British holiday goers and business people alike will have to pay a hefty price for their phone use when abroad. There are some phone companies like Three and Tesco Mobile in Great Britain that have already scrapped their roaming fees for several countries in the EU, but this is possible to change in the future.

