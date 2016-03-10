Emma Watson Wants To Teach You Something About The Female Orgasm

When Emma Watson says she wants to teach you something about the female orgasm, you’d better drop everything you’re doing right now and listen. Listen carefully because opportunities like this don’t come around that often. Almost never…

As we all know and love Hermione Granger for her ambitious and capacity to learn just about everything, we came to love Emma Watson for her stand against gender inequality and for this…

Emma Watson recently recommended the website OMGYES as a place where men should go in order to learn more about the female orgasm. Yes men, this is for you! It’s been too long of a time since someone like Emma Watson spoke out for the benefit of women, for gender equality and basically for a better society we all would like to live in.

During a conversation with feminist icon Gloria Steinem at a ‘How To: Academy Talk’ in London, UK, Emma Watson declared that after following up on a friend’s suggestion, she came across a female pleasure oriented website – OMGYES.

“It’s a pretty cool website,” Emma said. “I wish it had been around longer.”

The website runs on subscriptions and is based on intensive studies evolving around female pleasure. It covers all the mystery surrounding orgasms and why men reach them more times than women.

Improving female pleasure through education and exploration is the aim of OMGYES, and being so female-oriented and centered, of course someone like Emma Watson will recommend it!

“It’s an expensive subscription,” Emma adds. “But it’s worth it!”

Be sure to check out this video as well, especially if you’re having problems in pleasuring your partner. Don’t forget, sex is amazing, but only if both partners (or more, who are we to judge?) enjoy it.











