Driverless Cars Will Make The Organ Shortage Even Worse

Driverless Cars are on their way and there’s nothing we can do about it. The trend has already begun and will most definitely take the world by storm. But the biggest problem here will be the fact that this new trend will leave us with even fewer organs for transplant than we have now.

These driverless cars will, no doubt, decrease the chances of being stuck in traffic, and will change how city streets will look like. But one of the major drawbacks for when we talk about these cars comes in the form of organ donation. Today, roughly 6,500 American citizens die while waiting for an organ transplant each year, while another 4,000 are removed from the list because they are considered too sick for one.Over the past 18 years, the waiting list has almost doubled from 65,313 people in 1999 to 123,000 in 2016.

Some 20% of organs ready for transplant come from the road, where each year some 35,000 people lose their lives in the US. An estimation shows that a whopping 94% of all car accidents are caused by carelessness while driving, or some kind of human error. When driverless cars will make the bulk of vehicles on the road, this number will obviously go down.

This, of course, doesn’t mean that these cars are perfect, but they don’t fall asleep, they don’t text while driving, or have their attention distracted by anything. What’s more, technicians are constantly looking into ways of how to improve this technology. In other words, driverless cars, don’t need to be perfect, they just need to be better than people; which they already are. It is estimated that these new cars will save at least 32,000 of these previously lives lost on the road each year.

These changes, will, of course, not come all at once and instead will be progressive. This is why we need to take this advantage of knowing beforehand and prepare ourselves accordingly. This new development could be just the kickstart we need in looking into ways to grow new organs in the lab. But whatever the new alternative will be, one thing is for certain. Road mortality will drop significantly for both better and worse.

(Source)



















