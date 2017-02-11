Dorian Leigh – The First Fashion Supermodel from the 1950s

Dorian Leigh was born in 1917 in San Antonio, Texas. Her full name was Dorian Elizabeth Leigh Parker, and she went on to become one of the first, if not actually the first fashion supermodel, acquiring fame in both the United States, as well as Europe. In 1946, she appeared on seven Vogue covers and over the next following years she appeared on 50 other covers in magazines like Life, Look and McCall’s.

One of her famous series of photos was in Revlon and called “Fire and Ice”, campaigning for nail polish and lipstick. The campaign said: “For you who love to flirt with fire; who dare to skate on thin ice.”

After WWII, fashion magazines, and by extension supermodels, began being more accessible to more and more people, other than the super-rich. In fact, with Dorian Leigh, fashion supermodels became as well-known to the general public as much as movie stars. Her many affairs with the rich and famous of society also helped to keep her on the front pages. She has married a total of four times.

Writer Truman Capote was a friend of hers and he is the one who called her “Happy Go-Lucky”. Dorian Leigh is believed to be Capote’s inspiration for his most famous literary creation, Holly Golightly, who was the heroine in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Anyway, here are some photographs taken of her by famous American fashion and celebrity photographer, as well as film and television producer Milton H. Greene.

