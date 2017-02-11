Embarrassing Donald Trump Valentine’s Day Cards – Pick Your Favorite!

These embarrassing Donald Trump Valentine’s Day cards will definitely bring a smile on your face and we’ll make you realize that being along is not so bad if you put yourself into Melania’s shoes. Single life seems quite nice if you look at things from this perspective.

Valentine’s Day is approaching and if you’re looking for that special something to make your partner laugh, you should definitely start printing your favorite Donald Trump card and surprise your loved one. Be sure to thank TKFN4212817 for uploading this spectacular collection on imgur.

These cards are beautiful. They are the most beautiful cards you will ever see. We have the most beautiful Valentine’s Day cards! Made in America. Ask anyone! They’ll tell you!

RELATED STORIES:

If you’ll start being single again after Valentine’s Day, don’t blame us, blame our 45th President for all the trouble he has caused in your love life. If a card made your partner change his/her mind about your relationship, you should actually thank Donald Trump for getting you out of a humorless affair.

RELATED STORIES:

Love is in the air during this time of the year, and be sure to spread all the loving around! Make Valentine’s Day Great Again!









