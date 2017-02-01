Donald Trump Skid Mark Underwear Is Now Available!

Yes, people, this is real: Donald Trump skid mark underwear is now available online. So, if you want to make the biggest statement of them all, be sure to buy a nice pair of briefs for yourself, or for anybody who would appreciate such an innovative design. It could be a good idea to offer them as a gift to one of your Republican friends, just for laughs.

Easy Tiger Corp is the English company who came up with this design. It’s available in all sizes for £14.99 ($18.84). Be sure to get yours right now, right here!

“It’s no secret that the English aren’t a fan of Donald Trump, however over here at Easy Tiger Corp we admire him because he’s loud and brash and seems like the kind of person who follows through.

Our new Trump Stained Underwear, is our way of tipping our scat to the future President of The World. If you’re wondering why Trump’s stain is more orange than those on our regular Pre-Stained Underwear, that’s because we reckon the stain like the man himself is half bronzer.

All profits on these, of which there are unlikely to be any given the nature of the product, will go to the Easy Tiger Corp legal defence fund for when we inevitably get sued.” reads the product’s description.

Is is a steal or not? Would you wear the Donald Trump skid mark underwear?









