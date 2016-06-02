Step Inside The Donald Trump Mask Factory

Step inside one of the weirdest places on Earth, otherwise known as the Donald Trump mask factory, located in the Zhejiang province of China. If this doesn’t scare the living bejesus out of you, then we don’t know what will…

The Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory from China is churning out thousands of Donald Trump masks every day in their efforts to supply a huge demand (apparently!) for the upcoming US presidential elections.

“I think in 2016 this mask will completely sell out,” says Factory Manager Jacky Chen, who thinks that the Republican candidate‘s face will be the factory’s all-time bestseller. Although nobody actually likes Donald Trump, it appears that the majority of Republican voters is in love with him. So it seems…

Even if China is a communist country, it still knows how to play the capitalism game better than almost everyone else. The Chinese workers at the ‘Donald Trump mask’ factory are also making Hillary Clinton masks, because Democratic voters have money too, right?

The price for one Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton mask is approximately $4-5 and over half a million for each candidate have been sold.

Donald Trump, Hillary and who knows, possibly even Bernie Sanders, are still pretty close in the polls. However, no matter what happens during the US presidential election, China will win either way. Leave it to China to make an honest yuan while Americans argue over who will run the US in the ground faster.









