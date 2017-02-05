The Differences Between New York and San Francisco

The differences between living in New York and San Francisco can be best explained through simple drawings, showing what one city has as opposed to the other. Yes, it’s really that simple, and if you have been living in any of these two cities, you will quickly catch on and start adding your own things on the list.

Comedian Sarah Cooper, from TheCooperReview, decided to create this ‘battle’ between cities, after moving to San Francisco. For the past 5 years she has been living in New York, but not anymore. Here are the main differences she came up with almost instantly after moving to the West Coast.

What city are you currently living in? Is it better or worst than the cities you have lived in before? Let us know in the comments! We’re dying to see even more differences between ‘rival’ cities, or contenders for ‘the best city to live in’ title!

Street folk be like…









And how about the attitude?

This is where big lifestyle differences kick in.

This one is easy.

Predictable. Prepare to change your topics of discussion.









Both are still very expensive.

It’s time to change your ways.

This is just garbage…

RELATED STORIES:

You can spot the differences between the West and East Coasts.

Been there, done that!

Better of ‘brunchless’

Some people are always late, no matter the city.

(Source)







