Here’s How Urine Whisky Is Made. Yes, It’s a Real Thing!

Urine whisky is a real thing, and here’s how this ‘innovative’ drink is made. We’ve all heard about prison wine, but we chose not to believe that wine can ever contain someone’s urine. Well, newsflash, in prison, it’s definitely not up to you to choose whether your drink will have urine in it or not. Also, check out some other ‘normal’ things that will happen to you in prison, but they’re definitely not normal anywhere else in the world.

Urine is a very underrated raw material. This is James Gilpin’s belief. He is a designer and researcher who works with biomedical technologies. Yes, he’s the creator of modern day whisky made from urine.

James Gilpin has type 1 diabetes. While this disease will make most people feel sorry for themselves, James Gilpin decided to turn his diabetes into an opportunity to study diabetics’ urine and its effects. He first started turning his sugar-rich urine into alcohol and later switched to using elderly diabetics’ urine to craft a special blend of high-end single malt whisky.

Thus, the Gilpin Family Whisky brand was born! The raw material is acquired from volunteers, including James’ grandmother.

James Gilpin collects the urine and purifies it through the same procedure used to purify water.The sugar molecules are removed and added to the mash stock to accelerate the whisky’s fermentation process. The sugar usually comes from the starches in the mash, but James Gilpin uses urine instead.

After the fermentation process turned the mash into alcohol, different whisky blends are added for color, taste and texture. Each bottle contains the name and the age of its contributor.

James Gilpin’s idea to produce this type of whisky came from a story he once heard about a pharmaceutical company that set up a factory next to an old people’s home. The company swapped cushions and soft toys in exchange for the residents’ urine. The pharmacists would process the urine in order to remove the chemicals found inside and the finished product would serve as a base for other drugs.

The Gilpin Family Whisky is not available on every corner, and possibly never will be. James Gilpin considers it more of an art piece and as a way to show how we can redistribute substances in other ways.

If you are interested in testing out this unique whisky, be sure to visit the official website and get in touch with James Gilpin, the creator himself.












