A Desk-Sized Turbine Can Power A Small Town

To date, solar energy has managed to surpass oil and other fossil-based energy sources in their cost efficiency. But regardless of this, both solar and wind power have the drawback of not being consistent as a power source. This is why GE Global Reports has come up with a turbine capable of providing electricity to some 10,000 homes at once. This turbine could be a means to solving the world’s energy needs.

While standard turbines weigh in at least several tonnes and require steam to work, this here invention weighs only about 150 pounds and runs on CO2.

“This compact machine will allow us to do amazing things,” said Doug Hofer, lead engineer on the project “the world is seeking cleaner and more efficient ways to generate power. The concepts we are exploring with this machine are helping us address both.”

The current model already designed is able to provide some 10,000 kilowatts of power, but researchers are looking into ways of making it produce some 500 megawatts instead. This power would be enough to power an entire city.

How does the turbine work?

CO2 is kept at extreme pressure and high heat which makes it go into a state somewhere between a gas and a liquid. The turbine then harnesses this power by transforming half of this heat into electricity. The turbine can be easily turned on and off and has no problems like wind or solar when it comes to their consistency.

What’s more, the turbine is self-sufficient in that the carbon needed to work is placed in a continuous loop of high pressure then cooling, then high pressure again.

The MIT notes say: “Steam-based systems are typically in the mid-40 percent range; the improvement is achieved because of the better heat-transfer properties and reduced need for compression in a system that uses supercritical carbon dioxide compared to one that uses steam. The GE prototype is 10 megawatts, but the company hopes to scale it to 33 megawatts.”

What’s more, a steam-based system takes about 30 minutes to get going, while carbon-based one takes only a minute or two. At the moment, the GE team is talking with various US government agencies to test the turbine and its applications.









