Danish people are asked to have sex for their moms – Do It For Mom! Do It For Denmark!, in one absolutely amazing sex campaign. When is the last time you had sex for your mom? This is a question we should all be asking ourselves after viewing this incredibly funny and straight to the point commercial.

Denmark is facing a real demographic problem due to the fact that people are more focused on their careers and their professional lives, rather than being keen on having a healthy sex life. These factors lead to people getting married later in life and to conceiving less babies per family.

Not only does this affect Denmark’s finances, having fewer young people inside the workforce, but it also affects the country and its people on a social level. People getting married later in life, leads to people having children at middle or old age. This way, today’s mothers will not be able to see their grandchildren growing up, which is a big social-emotional minus.

The demographics in Denmark are not looking good and it’s time for a change.

This is where you come in. Moms could try to help you conceive their future grandchild, but that would be just weird.

Nevertheless, they’ll do it anyway…

This is a fact. So go on vacation already!

But not like this…

Check out the VIDEO commercial in the gallery above and let yourself be amazed of what the Danish are willing to do for their moms!

Do It For Mom! Do It For Denmark! is one brilliant campaign meant to boost up the nativity in Denmark and to make Danish moms happier! So, would you do it for your mom?







