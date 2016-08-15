Most Dangerous Countries In The World For Tourists

The most dangerous countries in the world for tourists are sometimes different from what we usually perceive as a dangerous country. This is largely due to the fact that some countries which are considered dangerous have 5 star tourist resorts where everything is safe, but only for tourists. They live isolated from everything else that is happening in the surrounding area so this may give some tourists the impression that a country is very civilized and safe, although that may not be the case.

This animated map, created by Business Insider is here to help you out with your vacation planning. The map is based on the data collected by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) which marks countries with a high risk of terrorist attacks.

By looking at the Americas, we can easily notice that Haiti (Central America) and Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador are the least safe to travel countries in this area. While not necessary showing terrorism potential, these countries are considered to be more dangerous than their neighbors due to the extreme poverty most of their citizens live in. Especially Haiti and Venezuela.

Moving over to Asia, we come across some surprises. Russia and Japan are not as safe to visit as China and Mongolia for instance. While Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and The Philippines come as no surprise, Japan and Russia still offer a pretty big shock. This is mostly due to the vast majority of the Russian territory where isolation from the rest of the world is key. You may be in danger if you travel in some parts of Siberia without a local, or in some of Japan’s most remote islands.

While Europe is pretty much the safest place to travel on Earth, its neighboring continent, Africa, does not offer the same safety for tourists. Due to the constant civil wars and rebellions taking place in Africa, most of the countries located on this continent are not safe to visit. Some of them should actually be avoided until their internal situation clears.

Before planning a vacation, be sure to take a look at the Foreign Travel Advice website.













