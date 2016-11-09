The Contrast Between The Trump And Clinton Victory Parties Says It All!

The contrast between the Trump and Clinton victory parties simply says it all! These images are more powerful than any other editorial article you may read because they really speak from the heart. They offer a real insight on what extreme disappointment and euphoria mean, in the most intense manner possible.

When the US elects a President, the whole world watches. Everybody has an opinion about the candidates. You could say that the entire world, not just America, is divided in two sides – Trump vs. Clinton. Red vs. Blue. Happy vs. Sad.

These pictures show how people from both parties reacted when hearing the latest results, which turned Donald Trump into the next President of the United States Of America. Donald Trump won, and so did his supporters, while Hillary Clinton lost, and so did everybody who stood behind her, including President Barack Obama and First Lady Michele Obama.

The Hillary Clinton Side

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City

Hillary Clinton’s event at the Javits Center.

People watching the voting results as they were being announced at Hillary Clinton’s event at the Javits Center.

The Donald Trump Side

Women celebrating Donald Trump‘s results at New York Hilton Midtown.

People celebrating while the voting results for Florida came in at Donald Trump’s event at the New York Hilton Midtown.

People were extremely happy to see the results coming in for Iowa at the Republican event organized for Donald Trump at the New York Hilton Midtown, New York City.

