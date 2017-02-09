Comic Book ‘Superheroes’ Were Sexist Women Beaters

Believe it or not (of course you believe it!), there was a time when comic book ‘superheroes’ were sexist women beaters and that still didn’t change how much people loved comic books. Actually, they were as popular as they ever were.

There’s an entire generation of kids that grew up with male superheroes spanking women and women superheroes. The idea behind each spank was that women were being taught a lesson for their wrong doings, but also just to show that a male superhero always gets his way and no woman should dare disagree with him.

Between the 1940s and 1970s, something happened with comic book creators and it seemed like all they did was to portray our favorite superheroes in sexist postures. Batman, Daredevil, the Phantom, Li’l Abner and even Superman were basically savages when it came to how they treated women.

This was your day-to-day stuff when it came to quality comic book stories. You can imagine the huge impact it had on kids, when they saw their favorite superheroes spanking women in the name of justice.

They had no problem with spanking. It was actually considered a favor in contrast to what else they might have done, and everybody in the background was supporting their actions.

However, although times have changed, sexism is still a big part of the comic book industry, and you can easily figure this one out just by looking at the Spider-Woman #1 issue. We’ll just leave this here.

