Classy Vintage Photos of Flight Attendants from the 1960’s

It’s not every day you’d come across an airline company like the Pacific Southwest Airlines (PSA). The airline was headquartered in San Diego and operated from 1949 until 1988. It was also the first discount airline in the United States. Nothing out of the ordinary so far, but PSA was known as “The World’s Friendliest Airline,” and for a reason. The flight attendants were known for their friendly attitude, as well as the pilots themselves.

In fact, Ken Friedkin, the founder wore Hawaiian shirts and always encouraged his pilots and flight attendants to joke with their passengers. Another trademark of theirs were the planes themselves. Known as the PSA Grinningbirds, each one had a smile painted on the front.

Another fun fact about the company is that during the 1960’s and onwards, the PSA was known for its brightly coloured uniforms and miniskirts the flight attendants were wearing. One of these stewardesses, Marilyn Tritt, even wrote a book about her experiences at the company. Its title is Long Legs and Short Nights.

Unfortunately, however, there were several hijackings during the 1970’s and again in 1980. Only lone highjackers, twice in 1972 and again in 1980. There were wilder times back then, that’s for sure. Anyway, here are some of the flight attendants and their uniforms during the 60’s.











