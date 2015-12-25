Christmas around the world is celebrated very differently, depending on the local traditions, but no matter where you are in the world, happiness is the common element of the season.

Some people decorate their Christmas tree, while others light candles, some people hang up their socks for Santa Claus to bring them presents, and some people shine up their boots for the same reason.

This is why Christmas is so beautiful, so different, so festive. People from all over the world gather around with their loved ones on the 25th of December, each year, and celebrate together, in moments of peace and pure joy.

Merry Christmas in all the languages around the world!









Here’s how Christmas around the world in 10 spectacular photos looks like!

Potomatic River, Alexandria, Virginia, US

Iraqi Christian holding a cross made out of candles in Baghdad

Antakya Orthodox Church in Hatay, Turkey









Christmas charity event in Seoul, South Korea

Christmas parade in Pushkinskaya Square, Moscow, Russia

Nigerian pilgrims at the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank

Bethlehem Christmas square, West Bank

Pope Francis kissing a little baby Jesus figurine, Vatican

Christmas Eve Mass at the Catholic Church from Beijing, China

Woman performing “The Song of Sybil” in Barcelona, Spain

(Photo Source)







