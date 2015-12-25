Culture, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Pop Culture, Sex & Love, Top 10, Traditions, Travel, Trends, Viral,

Christmas Around The World In 10 Spectacular Photos

22 Views 2 Comments

Christmas around the world is celebrated very differently, depending on the local traditions, but no matter where you are in the world, happiness is the common element of the season.

Some people decorate their Christmas tree, while others light candles, some people hang up their socks for Santa Claus to bring them presents, and some people shine up their boots for the same reason.

This is why Christmas is so beautiful, so different, so festive. People from all over the world gather around with their loved ones on the 25th of December, each year, and celebrate together, in moments of peace and pure joy.

Merry Christmas in all the languages around the world!




Here’s how Christmas around the world in 10 spectacular photos looks like!

151224175728-07-xmas-world-2015-super-169

Potomatic River, Alexandria, Virginia, US

151224174639-02-world-xmas-2015-super-169

Iraqi Christian holding a cross made out of candles in Baghdad

151224174737-03-world-xmas-2015-restricted-super-169

Antakya Orthodox Church in Hatay, Turkey

151224175017-05-world-xmas-2015-super-169




Christmas charity event in Seoul, South Korea

151224175243-06-world-xmas-2015-restricted-super-169

Christmas parade in Pushkinskaya Square, Moscow, Russia

151224180049-08-xmas-world-2015-super-169

Nigerian pilgrims at the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank

151224155757-xmas-in-bethlehem-2015-super-169

Bethlehem Christmas square, West Bank

151224184626-13-xmas-world-2015-super-169

Pope Francis kissing a little baby Jesus figurine, Vatican

151224180744-10-xmas-world-2015-super-169

Christmas Eve Mass at the Catholic Church from Beijing, China

christmas

Woman performing “The Song of Sybil” in Barcelona, Spain

(Photo Source)




Written by T.B.V.

Passionate Explorer and Co-Founder @Gipsy_Ninja & @PencilNex. Life's short, go out with a bang!