China More Than Made Up for it’s New Energy Demand via Green Sources in 2015

China, as we all know, is developing fast. And with that development also comes more need for energy. However, as of 2015 Greenpeace reports that the country was not only able to supplement that need with renewable energy but also exceed the electricity demand.

When talking about “going green”, China doesn’t seem to be the among the first to come to mind. However, the country has been making a lot of effort in achieving just that. Greenpeace says that the country’s energy demand has risen by half a percent in 2015. That’s about 28 TWh (terawatts per hour). Out of a total of 5550 TWh it now consumes, some 186.3 come from wind-power and another 38.8 from solar panels.

It doesn’t seem as much, but if we know that these numbers represent half of all solar and wind farms installed last year worldwide; that’s a lot. Another way of looking at it is to say that they were able to cover more than half of UK’s electrical needs (304 TWh) with wind power, and 1.5 times that of Ireland (24 TWh) via solar panels.

In addition, China is also cutting down on its coal use. Investing heavily into renewable sources, as well as shifting away from the heavy industry which brought it to its current $6,800 GDP per capita, the country has been dropping its coal needs three years in a row now. But even so, China is still the number one emitter of CO2 in the world. It also has the biggest population, so per capita, each Chinese is responsible for about 7.6 tons of CO2 as of 2014. That sounds a lot, but compared to each US citizen with 16.5, or Saudis with 16.8, not to mention Qataris with 39.13, the Chinese are quite “green”. The world average in this regard was at 4.88, so everybody has a long way to go.

In any case, hats off to the Chinese! Hopefully, their achievements will spur the United States to catch up in the race to lead the post-fossil fuels global economy.










