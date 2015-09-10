Looking at a chicken, we can see a striking resemblance between it and small dinosaurs that died off more than 65 million years ago. In fact all birds are direct descendants of dinosaurs and the best link to show this connection is the famous Archaeopteryx which has characteristics from both birds and dinosaurs. It wasn’t an expert at flying -it glided mostly- and it had teeth instead of a beak, but nevertheless, the ancestor of all birds.

Now to tell you why chickens are born to fight. Poultry, and especially chickens were first domesticated by man as early as 4000 BC in places across S-E Asia from where their ancestor – the Red Jungle Fowl – comes from. But historical and archaeological data indicate that these birds were domesticated for purposes other than food. They were bred to fight.

Cockfighting was first documented in ancient Persia from where it moved to the Indus Valley. Spread by soldiers and merchants, this past-time eventually found its way to Greece. The Greeks were the ones who introduced it to the Romans and they in turn spread it all across Europe.

It eventually found its way onto the American continents with the arrival of the Europeans there in the 15th century. Abraham Lincoln, one of US’s most acclaimed presidents was nicknamed “Honest Abe”, not because he never said a lie, but because he always judged cockfight matches fairly. Even if this “sport” is illegal today in many countries around the world, many people still practice it on a regular basis, most of the time in underground venues and away from prying eyes.

Only with the technological advancements made in the 20th century, did the chicken become an important source of meat for humans. Before this they were mostly raised to fight and in extremely rare instances places, for food. Now given the way in which many bird farms raise their poultry, it begs the question of who is more inhumane, the cockfight trainers of the poultry farmers?











