Catherine the Great’s NSFW Sexual Furniture

The sexual furniture found in Catherine the Great’s chambers are definitely in tone with all the legends surrounding her entire reign over the Russian Empire.

Catherine II of Russia (Russian: Екатерина Алексеевна Yekaterina Alekseyevna), known as Catherine the Great (Russian: Екатерина II Великая, Yekaterina Velikaya) was born on May 2 [Old Style Calendar – 21 April] 1729 and died on November 17 [Old Style Calendar – 6 November] 1796).

She went down in history as the most renowned and longest-ruling female leader of Russia, reigning until the age of 67, from 1762 until her death in 1796. She came into power after her husband, Peter III, was assassinated in a coup d’état. During her reign, Russia flourished and became recognised as one of Europe’s great powers.

Considered by many a political mastermind, her achievements are often shadowed by the stories around her sex life and sexual deviance. The most famous myth surrounding Catherine the Great is that she died while attempting to have sex with a horse. However, that is not true, but you’ll find that most of the stories are even more intriguing.

The queen of Russia had at least 12 documented and well-known romantic affairs, she had a few illegitimate children and used to offer a lavish lifestyle and gifts to measure to all of her lovers. One of her former lovers received more than 1,000 servants!

Her sexual appetite was considered the main thing that characterized her. This was widely confirmed when during World War II, a group of Soviet soldiers came across one of Catherine the Great’s special rooms. The entire chamber was packed with wooden phalluses, explicit artworks and very sexual furniture.

Here are just a couple of photos from Catherine the Great’s vast collection of royal kinky furniture and accessories.

