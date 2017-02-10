Buddhist Monk Was Hiding 4 Million Methamphetamine Pills In The Monastery

A Buddhist monk was caught by the Myanmar police with large quantities of methamphetamine pills in his car. The country, Myanmar, is one of the most Buddhist countries in the world, with some 48 million practitioners. However, the country is also known for its drugs when it comes to both production and distribution. So, even though it might seem counter-intuitive for a Buddhist monk to do this, it nevertheless happened.

One respected leader of a Buddhist monastery, monk Arsara, was apprehended by the anti-drug police while driving his car towards the Bangladesh border. Inside there were some 400,000 methamphetamine pills alongside some hundreds of dollars worth of local currency. After his apprehension, the police raided the Buddhist monastery. Here, they found another 4.2 million pills, a hand grenade, as well as some other ammunition. These pills would worth some more than $4 million on the local market.

“This is not a normal case, and when we were informed that the monk was arrested, we were all shocked,” local police officer Kyaw Mya Win, told Myanmar news reporters.

Now, anti-drug police raids aren’t something uncommon, and neither are the seizing of large quantities of drugs. What’s uncommon here is that a Buddhist monk was heavily involved in all of it. In fact, this is the first time the Myanmar police have arrested a monk for something like this. The government has been making some serious strides in cracking down on drug crime in the country. Back in 2016, some 21 million methamphetamine pills were seized near the Chinese border and another 6.2 million in a construction site near to where this particular monastery was located. Last year a record of 98 million such pills were confiscated throughout the whole of Asia.

“What will happen to the monk is that he will have to give up his monkhood right away and face trial as an ordinary person,” said Myanmar’s Religious Affairs Minister Soe Min Tun.

(Source)

















Here are some of our other articles you might enjoy:







