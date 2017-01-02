Brilliant Mirrors Completely Destroy Selfie Culture

These brilliant mirrors completely destroy the modern-day selfie culture we are all exposed to on a daily basis. Whenever you’re partying, going out for brunch, or simply walking down the street, you are bound to stumble across people taking selfies in the most irrelevant ways possible.

Camilo Matiz is the artist behind these brilliant mirrors designed to destroy the selfie culture. With direct messages like “Take a selfie” turning into “Fake a life” and common ‘cool’ statements like “I love you” turning into “I’m over you”, the artist manages to show the other side of the selfie-taking reality.

The Colombian artist wants to put the spotlight on the 2-different realities that take place at the same time while someone is taking a selfie. One shows our own personal reality while the other shows what we actually want to let the rest of the world know.

Here’s something to think about while you’re taking your next selfie…

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED STORIES:

People are getting more and more obsessed over their phones and self image and this has lead to the selfie culture we all know and love (to hate). If you want to view more of Camilo’s work, be sure to click here.

How often do you take selfies?

(Source)















