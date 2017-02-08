Scottish Boy Starts Playing His Bagpipes Around A Homophobic Preacher

Bagpipes, it seems, are a great way to combat homophobic ranting. This was proven without a shadow of a doubt when a young boy from Scotland took out his bagpipes and began playing them around an angry homophobic preacher with a megaphone.

Now, even though it’s not quite clear what the angry man was screaming in the megaphone, a man who was at the scene said that he was saying all sorts of things about how gay marriage has ruined the economy. That is when the boy, Scot, arrived with his bagpipes. His performance was received with cheer and applause by those in the square at the time. What he managed to achieve that day, besides brightening those people’s day a bit more, what to show that bagpipes can be louder than a man with a megaphone.

You can watch the video below and make your own opinion about what happened. But please don’t forget to give us your opinion below, in the comment section.

