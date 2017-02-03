Bonnie and Clyde – Rare Photos of the Notorious Couple from the Early 1930’s

There’s no denying that crime has a special romantic allure to it. And if a couple is behind it all, well, then we have Bonnie and Clyde. These two are probably the most romanticised criminals in US history. But romantic stories are just that; stories. The biggest romances were ultimately based on the couple meeting un untimely death. For instance, Romeo and Juliet would not have been the greatest romance story of all time if they lived.Tragedy and death are what made that story great. Similarly is the love story of the movie Titanic. How do you think that story had been if Jack lived; really?

Well, the same thing applies to Bonnie and Clyde. Not to burst anyone’s bubble or anything, but their love story and their deeds were not as glorious, “noble”, or as romantic as people believe. We tend to make out things like that based on very little information we have in the first place.

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were two young Texans who became famous after their series of bank robberies from the early 1930’s. This was a time during the American Great Depression period when the country was gripped by a severe economic crisis. Their image was a sort of response to that era of uncertainty where Bonnie adopted a more “devil may care” attitude, smoking cigars and showing off her automatic rifle; a life too short to not be lived fast.

But as we’ve said in the beginning, their real story wasn’t as “noble” as it was portrayed by the common consciousness. Even though they were often showed as masterminds of bank robberies and such, their endeavours were oftentimes careless, borderline incompetent, riddled with narrow escapes, blundering robberies, injury, and even murder. With the first photos of them together discovered by the police, their myth was born. Their death during a police ambush would only transform Bonnie and Clyde into the legend they ultimately became.











