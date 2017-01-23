Black & White Photos of Donald Trump During The 1970’s

Believe it or not, but Donal Trump was young once. Even though he is the oldest person to ever be elected as president at the beautiful age of 70. if Hillary Clinton would have won, she’d have been our second-oldest president-elect at the age of 69. The previous record was held by Ronald Regan who was also 69 back in 1981.

Born in 1946, Trump was raised in New York City. In 1971, he was given control over his father’s construction and real estate firm and then later renamed it to The Trump Organization. Shortly after that, he would be put into the public eye.

These photos show the start of his career when he was in his late 20’s, early 30’s.

Hope you guys enjoyed this blast from the President’s past. In light of the current uproar surrounding his elections, please remember that he’s the President and the face of the country. For better or worse, we need to work together and remember to go and vote next time.

(Source)















