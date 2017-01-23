Entertainment, Pop Culture, Vintage,

Black & White Photos of Donald Trump During The 1970’s

Believe it or not, but Donal Trump was young once. Even though he is the oldest person to ever be elected as president at the beautiful age of 70. if Hillary Clinton would have won, she’d have been our second-oldest president-elect at the age of 69. The previous record was held by Ronald Regan who was also 69 back in 1981.

Born in 1946, Trump was raised in New York City. In 1971, he was given control over his father’s construction and real estate firm and then later renamed it to The Trump Organization. Shortly after that, he would be put into the public eye.

These photos show the start of his career when he was in his late 20’s, early 30’s.

Real estate developer Donald Trump announces intentions to build a $100 million dollar Regency Hotel in 1976, New York. (Photo by John Pedin/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Donald J. Trump in the living room of his three-bedroom penthouse at 160 East 65th Street in 1976.

Donald Trump and his father, Fred, in 1973 at Trump Village, Fred’s last project, in Queens.

Donald Trump attends an event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, Dec.11, 1979.

A portrait of Donald Trump in 1976.

Trump opens the Grand Hyatt, 1976.

Fred C. Trump with his son Donald visiting a tenant in one of their apartment buildings in Brooklyn in January 1973.

Another portrait of Donald Trump in 1976.

Trump and City Hall Plaza project, 1977.

Trump and his Cadillac with personalised license plates, NYC, 1976.

Trump begins construction on the Grand Hyatt, 1978.

Trump with his father, Fred Trump looking over NYC,1973.

Trump in 1976.

Hope you guys enjoyed this blast from the President’s past. In light of the current uproar surrounding his elections, please remember that he’s the President and the face of the country. For better or worse, we need to work together and remember to go and vote next time.

