Behind-The-Scenes At Miss Senior America

These behind-the-scenes photos from Miss Senior America offer us a unique insight of how beauty pageants, regardless of age, look like from the very beginning, before contestants reach the stage. This unique beauty pageant features contestants from 60 to 90 years old who still believe that they have something to offer and show to the entire world.

Remember, age is just a number! These women are here to prove that beauty, just like wine, only gets better and more intense with age. Photographer Brian Finke took these intimate photos behind-the-scenes at Miss Senior America to put this amazing and unique contest in the spotlight.

It’s hard to imagine how most of us will look or act like once we hit the 90 years milestone, but these women demonstrate that they’re still very young at heart and there’s nothing stopping them in having a good time!

“I’ve photographed a lot of competitions over the years such as cheerleading competitions and bodybuilding,” says Brian Finke. “I’ve alway been interested in the subtle moments backstage where the anticipation and vulnerability comes out in the contestants, they’re very telling of the personalities of the people.”

“[The contestants] loved the attention, they are there to be seen and perform; being there shooting was just adding to the scene,” he added. “I always like showing up without preconceived ideas and photographing what I’m drawn to. I was very impressed watching the ladies own it on stage – I wanted them to look amazing.”

RELATED STORIES:

(Source)















