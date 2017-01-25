Cool Behind the Scene Photos from Star Wars – Return of the Jedi (1983)

Directed by Richard Marquand and written by Lawrence Kasdan and George Lucas, Star Wars Return of the Jedi was the last instalment of the first trilogy. This movie, alongside its two prequels, have become an instant classic in cinematic history. In total there are two complete trilogies and another one in the works. Return of the Jedi is actually movie 6 in the order of events taking place in the Star Wars universe. Or shall we say, galaxy?

What many don’t know about the movie is that Stephen Spielberg was supposed to direct it, but that didn’t happen. The movie also broke some records like the most optical effects in a single scene than any other movie before it. This was a battle in outer space. The title was also originally, Revenge of the Jedi, but Lucas later changed it, believing it to be too weak of a title. The title “Revenge of the Jedi” was purposely leaked early in production, so pirated and illegal merchandise to have it when the movie came out.

Another cool fact about the movie’s casting is the Emperor / Darth Sideous. Both in the original saga as well as the later prequels, he is played by the same actor; Ian McDiarmid. Harrison Ford almost didn’t star in this one. Unlike the main actors, he never signed a deal for two extra movies and by the time of Return of the Jedi, he already became famous with Indiana Jones. But lucky for us, he eventually accepted to star again.

The movie’s plot and ending also went through some changes during development. In an alternate ending, Luke Skywalker was supposed to go off into a dust storm. There was also an ending option where Luke would take Vader’s mask and proclaim himself as ruler of the galaxy. However, Lucas decided against it, wanting a happier ending for his younger viewers.

Anyway, take a look at these Star Wars photos from behind the scenes and please tell us what you think.











