The Beautiful, Beautiful Fashion Style of ‘Short Shorts’ From The 70’s

For the better part of human history, pants and women didn’t have a great relationship. Thankfully that’s all over, right?

The first woman to wear pants in public was Luisa Capetillo back in 1919. She was from Puerto Rico and when she did it, it was considered a crime. So, “logically”, she was sent to jail for it. However, the judge later dropped the charges for her arrest.

By the 20’s and 30’s working women oftentimes wore pants at work. It also happened during WWII, when women were wearing their husband’s pants when they went to work in the factories. And then we reach the 1960’s when jeans were introduced into women’s fashion, and the 70’s when these short shorts became a fad.

With the “Swinging London”, a youth-driven cultural revolution that took place in London during the 1960’s everything changed. Fashion, culture and everything became “decentralised” and this is where the short shorts appeared. And as you can imagine, they spread like wildfire all across the western world.

And say what you will about fashion, but as we all know, it’s evolving. What something looks cool today, it looks weird tomorrow. It is a prime example of how our mind works and interprets reality to be. What the common consciousness sees as good, bad, fashionable, or outdated, that’s how they are. But you can be sure that these things change; they always have. It’s true that it’s happening now faster than ever, but it has always happened.

Now, these short shorts don’t necessarily prove this point and they me just one of the few exceptions that enforce the rule, as it were. Anyway, enjoy this blast from the past, and please give us your opinion in the comment section below.











