Beat The Border – Become a Mexican Drug Dealer With This 70s Board Game

“Beat The Border” is an actual board game from 1971 where you pretend to be a drug dealer from Mexico and try to work your way all the way up to the top. It’s incredibly interesting to find out that such a game even exists, mainly because today it would be impossible to sell something like this without being persecuted for racism and discrimination.

Remember, it’s just a board game. It’s meant to be fun and to make you learn a little bit about drug cartels and the entire drug smuggling industry. Sounds pretty fun and interesting, doesn’t it?

Beat The Border is based on a Mexican drug cartel and their mission to smuggle drugs into America. Sounds like the type of game Donald Trump would use in his campaign to build the Wall!

The game play is pretty simple and intuitive. Each player starts with $1000 and they have to figure out a good strategy to cross the Mexico-USA border. Players have to buy kilos of marijuana from some of their dealers, named Edwardo, Paps, Pepe, Renaldo and Jose. Pretty stereotypical if you ask us…

After buying the drugs, they have to start selling them in cities like New York, Tucson and Muskogee, Oklahoma. Players also have access to lawyers, fake ID’s, guns and everything needed in order to smuggle drugs over the border.

“Beat the Border” board game (1972 edition) – “Warning: “Your friendly local neighborhood Pusher warns that Marijuana Smoking is against the Law and may be Hazardous to your Freedom.”

The game also comes with a drug chart explaining the prices for marijuana, by the kilo (1 kg = 2.2 lbs). Back in 1971, when the game was created, a kg of pot was worth $350. You can judge by yourself how fair the deal was.

So, are you ready to become a Mexican drug dealer and start smuggling your way to a big fortune?

