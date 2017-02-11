A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Barbarella: the Sexiest Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made

Barbarella is the 1968 cult film and arguably the sexiest sci-fi movie ever made. Actually, there’s no doubt that this movie is a must see, especially if you’re into the interstellar flirting scene and if Jane Fonda was once your reason to live!

Keep in mind, this 1968 classic, still has some of the sexiest costumes ever created for a movie. No wonder, Paco Rabanne and Jacques Fonteray created them, so the results are more than obvious. With a $9 million USD budget, the movie headlining Jane Fonda was released on October 10, 1968, in the US, and since then, no sci-fi screening has been able to top it when it comes to pure sexiness.

Director Roger Vadim wanted to make a film for the ages, and he definitely succeeded. After almost 50 years, people still talk about it an refer to it as a classic in its fields of sci-fi and fantasy.

The Plot, via Wikipedia

In an unspecified future, Barbarella is assigned by the President of Earth to retrieve Doctor Durand Durand from the Tau Ceti region. Durand Durand is the inventor of the Positronic Ray, a weapon that Earth leaders fear will fall into the wrong hands.

Barbarella crashes on the 16th planet of Tau Ceti and is soon knocked unconscious by two mysterious girls, who take Barbarella to the wreckage of a spaceship. Inside the wreckage, she is tied up as several children emerge from the ship.

They set out several dolls which have razor-sharp teeth. As the dolls begin to bite her, Barbarella faints, but is rescued by Mark Hand, the Catchman, who patrols the ice looking for errant children.

Jane Fonda portrays Barbarella, the Queen of the Galaxy, who is a very sexy space agent on a journey across the Universe. She was searching for a missing inventor, and represented the interests of Earth’s government in the 41st century.

During her mission, this sexy space agent discovered the joys of interstellar sex and the rest is… well, the rest is in the movie and we shouldn’t be giving you any spoilers, since you can get the original version, right here.

Here’s the movie’s opening titles:

And here’s another behind-the-scenes glimpse of this stellar masterpiece:











