Art, Culture, Entertainment, Movies & TV, Pop Culture, Science, Sex & Love, Space, Tech, Vintage,

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Barbarella: the Sexiest Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made

There’s only one Jane Fonda!

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Barbarella: the Sexiest Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Barbarella: the Sexiest Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Barbarella: the Sexiest Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made

Barbarella is the 1968 cult film and arguably the sexiest sci-fi movie ever made. Actually, there’s no doubt that this movie is a must see, especially if you’re into the interstellar flirting scene and if Jane Fonda was once your reason to live!

Keep in mind, this 1968 classic, still has some of the sexiest costumes ever created for a movie. No wonder, Paco Rabanne and Jacques Fonteray created them, so the results are more than obvious. With a $9 million USD budget, the movie headlining Jane Fonda was released on October 10, 1968, in the US, and since then, no sci-fi screening has been able to top it when it comes to pure sexiness.

Director Roger Vadim wanted to make a film for the ages, and he definitely succeeded. After almost 50 years, people still talk about it an refer to it as a classic in its fields of sci-fi and fantasy.

Claude Dauphin and Roger Vadim

Claude Dauphin and Roger Vadim
Roger Vadim, Jane Fonda and Ugo Tognazzi

Roger Vadim, Jane Fonda and Ugo Tognazzi

The Plot, via Wikipedia

In an unspecified future, Barbarella is assigned by the President of Earth to retrieve Doctor Durand Durand from the Tau Ceti region. Durand Durand is the inventor of the Positronic Ray, a weapon that Earth leaders fear will fall into the wrong hands.

Barbarella crashes on the 16th planet of Tau Ceti and is soon knocked unconscious by two mysterious girls, who take Barbarella to the wreckage of a spaceship. Inside the wreckage, she is tied up as several children emerge from the ship.

They set out several dolls which have razor-sharp teeth. As the dolls begin to bite her, Barbarella faints, but is rescued by Mark Hand, the Catchman, who patrols the ice looking for errant children.

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Barbarella: the Sexiest Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Barbarella: the Sexiest Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made

Jane Fonda portrays Barbarella, the Queen of the Galaxy, who is a very sexy space agent on a journey across the Universe. She was searching for a missing inventor, and represented the interests of Earth’s government in the 41st century.

Talitha Pol and Roger Vadim

Talitha Pol and Roger Vadim
Jane Fonda and director (and then husband) Roger Vadim

Jane Fonda and director (and then husband) Roger Vadim
Jane Fonda with co-star John Philip Law and director Roger Vadim

Jane Fonda with co-star John Philip Law and director Roger Vadim
Jane Fonda, Roger Vadim and son (Christian Vadim)

Jane Fonda, Roger Vadim and son (Christian Vadim)

RELATED STORIES:

Jane Fonda and Ugo Tognazzi

Jane Fonda and Ugo Tognazzi
Roger Vadim and Jane Fonda

Roger Vadim and Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim

Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim
Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim

Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim
Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim

Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim ‘fixing’ her suit

During her mission, this sexy space agent discovered the joys of interstellar sex and the rest is… well, the rest is in the movie and we shouldn’t be giving you any spoilers, since you can get the original version, right here.

Uncredited little girls, Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim

Uncredited little girls, Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim
Uncredited little girls, Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim

Uncredited little girls, Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim
Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim

Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim
Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda
Ugo Tognazzi and Jane Fonda

Ugo Tognazzi and Jane Fonda

Here’s the movie’s opening titles:

And here’s another behind-the-scenes glimpse of this stellar masterpiece: