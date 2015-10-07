Axis Of Awesome – Rage Of Thrones

If many of us know who the Axis of Awesome are, some of us don’t. Well, they are basically three guys by the name of Jordan, Lee and Benny, and who have a talent for singing on their great YouTube channel and other “physical” places. The thing that made them famous was their “4 chords” bit where they played a multitude of songs from many diverse styles and genres and by only using the same four musical chords. Thus showing us that even if we like Britney Spears or Metallica, we in fact, listen to the same kind of music and the same four chords.

Well, they also came out with a song called “Rage of Thrones”. As you may have guessed, it has something to do with Game of Thrones. In fact, this short video is a skit about people who are watching the show and those who’ve read the books. It’s not just about Game of Thrones, but all books that have been made into movies or TV Shows.

















It is a way through which the guys want to encourage their fans and people in general to pick up a book and start reading since all books are in fact much better then their respective video counterparts. Our own imagination is much more interesting and powerful than anything Hollywood can throw at us. This doesn’t mean that there aren’t any good movies out there, just that, if they are from an original book; the book is most likely better.

Just look at this video and judge for yourself!







