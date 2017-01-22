Artist Recreates the Most Stolen Objects in the UK with Felt

This creative artist decided to use felt in order to recreate the most stolen objects in the UK. Guess what? Her experiment is a very up-lifting view on shoplifting and it kind of makes you wonder why some people steal certain objects.

When it comes to shoplifting, you would probably not put shoe polish, bacon and condoms on the same list, but as statistics show, they are all on the list for most stolen objects in the UK.

Lucy Sparrow, the British artist behind this experiment, used soft felting techniques to recreate these products, turning them into childish objects. She actually manage to make shoplifting seem (even more) fun, even for people who wouldn’t even think about stealing.

Of course, this artistic installation is not meant to make shoplifting funny. It’s meant to raise awareness on how diverse people are, and we can easily notice this by looking at the large variety of products which are being shop lifted in the UK on a daily basis. Let’s take a look at the objects on the list. Is there anything here you like?

