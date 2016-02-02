Art, Bizarre, Culture, Entertainment, Funny, Lifestyle, Pop Culture, Sex & Love, Traditions, Trends, Viral,

Anti-Valentine’s Day Cards For Couples Who Know A Good Joke When They See It

These anti-Valentine’s Day cards are strictly for couples who know a good joke when they see it and don’t get all overly-emotional for every little love poem that they casually receive.

These anti-Valentine’s Day cards were designed by Julie Ann, an artist with a very strong sense of humor, who knows how to make the most out of love, without getting all that drama and useless emotion in the way of a perfectly casual celebration – Valentine’s Day.

So, if you want to surprise your partner this Valentine’s Day with a perfect card, this is the way to go and you can get a whole bunch of these very humorous messages and illustrations on Julie Ann’s Etsy shop, right here.

Try not to think too much about it, because we all know that romance will never get you as far as humor. Romance is so overrated on Valentine’s Day so if you want to do something truly surprising this year, go for the anti-Valentine’s Day cards!

Just because we make fun of each other, it doesn’t mean that we don’t love each other. As Julie Ann says, “let’s be honest…

