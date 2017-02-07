Genuine Anti-Aging Drug Will Be Tested On People Next Month

A genuine, science-backed anti-aging drug researched by the University of New South Wales was said to slow down the aging process. The drug uses a compound called nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), a substance which has shown to reverse signs of aging in mice. But they weren’t tested on people to see whether it has the same effect or whether it might be safe to use. The test trial on humans will begin next month in Japan and will be conducted by the Keio University.

The NMN works by stimulating the production of sirtuins which are some proteins that become more scarce in our bodies as we age. In other words, if proven effective, this anti-aging drug will not be only for cosmetic purposes, but it will actually make people younger as a whole. It will slow down, or maybe even stop the decline in vision, metabolism, or glucose intolerance.

“We’ve confirmed a remarkable effect in the experiment using mice, but it’s not clear yet how much [the compound] will affect humans,” lead researcher Shin-ichiro Imai said. “We’ll carefully conduct the study, which I hope will result in important findings originating in Japan.”

Japan is extremely interested in a possible anti-aging drug since 40 percent of the population will be over 65-year-oldby 2055. Other anti-aging drugs have been developed, but more by accident than anything else. Their anti-aging properties were side effects of what they are intended to do in the first place.

For instance, an experimental Alzheimer’s drug was shown to have some unexpected anti-aging effects. So did some diabetes medicine. However, the actual causes and exact effects of these drugs here are still under investigation. Nevertheless, up until today, there is no definite way to stop or slow down the process of aging in people and the NMN could be the first anti-aging drug to do so.

But, even though testing on people will start next month, there is no way of knowing when or if this drug will hit the market. Usually, medication has a long and arduous journey with countless trials and regulatory approvals before they are used by the general public. But regardless of these regulations, it is still good to know that some steps are being taken in solving the problem of aging.











