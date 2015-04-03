







And this is how rich people drink whisky… That;s probably while you’re here, because you want to find out. We won’t keep you waiting, because that’s not what you came here for.

These astonishing ice cubes were created by TBWA\Hakuhodo for Japan’s Suntory Whisky, and they’re all you imagine and more. Let’s start by seeing how rich people drink whiskey.

The ice cubes were made using a CNC router, which is basically reversed 3D printing and the results look like something coming straight from Dan Blizerian’s Instagram.

To keep the ice from melting, you need -7 degrees Celsius and lots of money, of course. Also, tackiness and good taste go hand in hand when it comes to drinking whisky with these ice cubs, but hey, when in Japan…

Western-Style Sake For The True Samurai

Something to relax you in case you are ever attacked by a scorpion

Houston, we DO NOT have a problem!

David, David, David… when are you goin’ to learn?

Drinking Like’A’Boss

Hold your horses, sailor!

Techno Fans Were Also Considered In The Marketing Process

Definitely Not A Lion King Character

Drink Like A Pharaoh, Stand Still Like A Sphinx

This is not the man that started the prohibition.









It’s all good until you start seeing mermaids…

Natural anesthetic for shark bytes

It’s Japan. Of course they have Godzilla ice cubes!

Embrace your inner self and come in peace with one another.

For those special chilly nights in the Batcave

One small step for man, one whisky on the rocks for me!

Oh, Lady Liberty! You too?

Rock(s)’n’Roll

Not Bill Gates’ drink!

What better way to propose?

Cinderella

The Princess can wait

Photo Source







