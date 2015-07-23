This amazing social experiment perfectly explains what privilege is. People tend to take for granted certain things that happen to them and they could have a very different view on life than a person that is sitting right next to them.

In this social experiment, people were asked to stay in a line and to hold hands. Every time they were asked a question, if the answer was positive, they had to take a step upfront and if it was negative, they had to go back a step.

If you were ever in any doubts about what this word means, look no further because this social experiment perfectly explains what privilege is.

Shortly, people couldn’t hold hands anymore due to the differences between their life experiences and the gaps started getting bigger and bigger.

The results of the experiment offer a very precise view of how things work and you will never look at privileges the same way ever again.

Although this doesn’t happen only in the US, you can easily see how judgmental Americans are, and what people think of America around the world.

If you found this experiment to be interesting, take a look at this comic strip that perfectly sums up life. This social experiment perfectly explains what privilege is, but do you agree with this concept?










