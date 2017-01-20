Why Did Albert Einstein Turn Down The Presidency of Israel?

Albert Einstein was once offered the Presidency of Israel, but he turned down the offer of becoming the leader of the Jewish state. Many may stop and wonder why would one of the world’s greatest minds refuse the opportunity of ruling over a country and shaping its future for the best?

Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann described the Nobel Prize laureate as “the greatest Jew alive” and he considered him to be the natural successor for the country’s presidential office. Chaim Weizmann died on November 9, 1952 and the Embassy of Israel didn’t waste any time. They sent a letter to Einstein on November 17, 1952, officially offering the presidency of Israel to the world renowned physicist.

He was told that moving to Israel was part of the condition, but the job would be more or less a representative one (just like today!), and as president, he could continue his research.

“The Prime Minister assures me that in such circumstances complete facility and freedom to pursue your great scientific work would be afforded by a government and people who are fully conscious of the supreme significance of your labors,” Abba Ebban, an Israeli diplomat, wrote at the time.

RELATED STORIES:

Albert Einstein would have been an example of the Jewish people and their struggle to have a free state, because he also fled from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany to find refuge in the United States. He also proved himself to be a promoter of Jewish culture and even established the Hebrew University f Jerusalem.

“Zionism springs from an even deeper motive than Jewish suffering,” Einstein once said in a 1929 issue of the Manchester Guardian. “It is rooted in a Jewish spiritual tradition whose maintenance and development are for Jews the basis of their continued existence as a community.”

“He might even be able to work out the mathematics of our economy and make sense out of it,” quote from an Israeli statistician in TIME magazine.

Although everything lead to Einstein being the perfect candidate for the presidency of Israel, the newly created Jewish state, he turned down the offer with diplomacy, claiming that he was not qualified to undertake such a position. Other arguments he cited in his official refusal were, old age (being 73 at the time), lack of experience and insufficient people skills to perform presidential tasks.

“All my life I have dealt with objective matters, hence I lack both the natural aptitude and the experience to deal properly with people and to exercise official functions,” Einstein wrote.

Although he turned down the once-in-a-lifetime offer, he stated that he wants to remain close to the Jewish community, describing his ties as being the “strongest human bond.”









