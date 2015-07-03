Adidas Created Sneakers Entirely From Illegal Ocean Plastic Fishing Nets









Adidas created the coolest sneakers entirely from illegal ocean plastic fishing nets and the results are absolutely spectacular!

As plastic waste levels in the oceans are constantly growing, Adidas decided to take a stand and create the coolest sport shoes made entirely out of illegal fishing nets dredged up from the seas by nonprofit organization Sea Shepherd.

“It’s a fishing net that was spanning the bottom of the sea like a wall, and killing pretty much every fish passing by,” says Cyrill Gutsch, the founder of Parley for the Oceans, a new nonprofit supported by Adidas to tackle ocean waste.

“They confiscated this net, and we’re bringing it back to life,” added Gutsch, and Adidas knitted the most amazing 0-waste sports shoes called Primeknit.

“Knitting in general eliminates waste, because you don’t have to cut out the patterns like on traditional footwear,” says Eric Liedtke, Adidas Group executive board member of global brands. “We use what we need for the shoe and waste nothing.”, which is exactly what the world needs right now!

The project aims not just to recycle plastic into Primeknit shoes, but to help avoid plastic waste and raise awareness about this serious issue.

“We’re going to end ocean plastic pollution only if we’re going to reinvent the material,” explains Gutsch. “We need a plastic that is not the current plastic—it’s a design failure. It causes a lot of problems. Plastic doesn’t belong in nature, it doesn’t belong in the belly of a fish, it doesn’t belong out there. The ultimate solution is to cut into this ongoing stream of material that never dies, is to reinvent plastic.”

Adidas is constantly working on adapting this “new found” material and plans are to take it even into T-shirts and implement it also in other types of sporting equipment. “We don’t have to limit ourselves,” says Lietke. “We can put this in T-shirts, we can put this in shorts, we can put this in all kinds of stuff.”









