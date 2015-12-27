A Peek Inside the Notebooks of Famous Authors, Artists and Visionaries

It’s no secret that we at Flavorpill are fascinated by the marginalia of our favorite artists’ lives — we swoon over their doodles, dig through their sketchbooks, and posthumously ogle their beach photos.

(Source)









Nick Cave’s handwritten dictionary of words, 1984. Nick Cave Collection, the Arts Centre, Melbourne [via]

Keith Haring’s journal, January 12, 1979. [via]

An 1884 notebook in which Mark Twain, “toying with the notion of a physician trying to write a play,” experimented with several hilarious character names. [via]

Marilyn Monroe’s diary. From Fragments: Poems, Intimate Notes, Letters by Marilyn Monroe. [via]

A page from one of Kurt Cobain's journals. [via]









A page from Herman Melville’s journal, about meeting Captain Pollard of the Essex. [via]

One of Leonardo da Vinci’s many notebooks, this one diagramming a potter’s wheel, c. 1508-1509. [via]

Milton Glaser’s sketchbook, from Graphic: Inside the Sketchbooks of the World’s Great Graphic Designers, courtesy of the artist and Monacelli Press. [via]

Jennifer Egan’s journal. [via]

Frida Kahlo’s diary. [via]

Diary entry by Charlotte Brontë, 1836. [via]

A page from Albert Einstein’s “Travel Diary to the U.S.A.” [via]

Jack Kerouac’s notebook, 1953 [via]

Thomas Edison’s to-do list, 1888. [via]

David Foster Wallace's notebook/draft of The Pale King. [via]








