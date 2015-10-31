97-year-old grandmother bursts into tears when she finally gets her high school diploma. She was forced to drop out of school when she was 17 and she never got the chance to finish high school.

Margaret Thome Bekema from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was force to drop out of high school to take care of her brothers, sisters and her mother who was diagnosed with cancer. For most of her school years, she was an A and B student, as the high school’s records confirm.

She was truly devastated when she had to drop out of Catholic Central High, where she had a lot of friends, so the current high school principal decided to correct an unfortunate event from the past by offering Margaret Thome Bekema an honorary graduate diploma.

The 97-year-old grandmother burst into tears when after almost 8 decades of waiting she finally saw her dream come true, in front of her two children, four grandchildren and her great grandson.

Proudly handing her the diploma, Principal Greg Deja said that her whole life has been “sacrifice and service” and now she deserves the diploma she should have received in 1936.

“I had to quit school to take over the family,” said Bekema. “It was hard, you have no idea how hard that was. I loved high school and I had lots of friends.” she added.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” concluded Margaret Thome Bekema when she finally saw her high school diploma finally in her hands.

















Surf through the gallery to watch the video of this very touching and unique moment when the 97-year-old grandmother bursts into tears when she finally gets her high school diploma.







