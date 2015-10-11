30 Incredibly Cool Bicycle Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?
These are 30 incredibly cool bicycle gift ideas. Can you handle them? (pun intended) If you were searching for some pretty wicked bicycle/bike related gift ideas, you came to the right place because what you’ll find here will make any cyclist happy to be your friend.
Some of these bicycle gift ideas are so creative, so innovative, that you won’t resist buying them for your cycling friends out there. You’ll definitely be the life of the party if you show up with one of these 30 incredibly cool bicycle gifts.
Before thinking about what gift to get, think of your friend’s bike, how it looks like, what is it missing, and what would be the best fitted idea for his bike, for his needs. You can buy anything, and we’re not joking. Trust us, these bicycle gift ideas will rock your friend’s world!
30. Cycle Crate
Screw Free, Interlocking Plywood Cycle Crate, Designed With A Beer Crate Dimensions In Mind. Available here.
29. Invisible Spray
Invisible Spray-On Paint That Glows At Night To Protect Cyclists From Cars. Available here.
28. Creative Bicycle Planters
Available here.
27. Hardwood Bike Basket
Available here.
26. Bicycle Skirt Guard
Available here.
25. Bike Bells
Available here.
24. Hanging Clips
Available here.
23. Bicycle Cookie Cutter
Available here.
22. Bicycle Picnic Basket
Available here.
21. Wooden Bicycle Cuff-links
Available here.
20. Bicycle Bookshelf
Available here.
19. Indoor Bicycle Cover
Available here.
18. Bicycle Wheel Clock
Available here.
17. Bicycle Bow-tie
Available here.
16. Leather Bicycle Bottle Holder
Available here.
15. Bicycle Pizza Cutter
Available here.
14. Lifted Bike Rack
Available here.
13. Mounted Pocket Watch
Available here.
12. Bicycle Gear Cog Coasters
Available here.
11. Bike Chain Tea Light Candle Holders
Available here.
10. Rear-facing Led Lights For Your Bike
Available here.
9. Wireless Bicycle Turn Signal
Available here.
8. Generator Attaches To Axle And Charges USB Devices
Available here.
7. Revolights Skyline Bicycle Lighting System
Available here.
6. Brick Lane Roll-up Pannier
Available here.
5. Springtime Picnic Basket
Available here.
4. Stylish Bike Helmet
Available here.
3. Natural Rope Lock
Available here.
2. Ivy Bike Lock
Available here.
1. Jewelry For Your Bicycle
Available here.
