30 Incredibly Cool Bicycle Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

These are 30 incredibly cool bicycle gift ideas. Can you handle them? (pun intended) If you were searching for some pretty wicked bicycle/bike related gift ideas, you came to the right place because what you’ll find here will make any cyclist happy to be your friend.

Some of these bicycle gift ideas are so creative, so innovative, that you won’t resist buying them for your cycling friends out there. You’ll definitely be the life of the party if you show up with one of these 30 incredibly cool bicycle gifts.

Before thinking about what gift to get, think of your friend’s bike, how it looks like, what is it missing, and what would be the best fitted idea for his bike, for his needs. You can buy anything, and we’re not joking. Trust us, these bicycle gift ideas will rock your friend’s world!

30. Cycle Crate

Screw Free, Interlocking Plywood Cycle Crate, Designed With A Beer Crate Dimensions In Mind. Available here.

29. Invisible Spray

Invisible Spray-On Paint That Glows At Night To Protect Cyclists From Cars. Available here.

28. Creative Bicycle Planters

Available here.

27. Hardwood Bike Basket

Available here.

26. Bicycle Skirt Guard

Available here.

25. Bike Bells

Available here.

24. Hanging Clips

Available here.

23. Bicycle Cookie Cutter

Available here.

22. Bicycle Picnic Basket

Available here.

21. Wooden Bicycle Cuff-links

Available here.

20. Bicycle Bookshelf

Available here.

19. Indoor Bicycle Cover

Available here.

18. Bicycle Wheel Clock

Available here.

17. Bicycle Bow-tie

Available here.

16. Leather Bicycle Bottle Holder

Available here.

15. Bicycle Pizza Cutter

Available here.

14. Lifted Bike Rack

Available here.

13. Mounted Pocket Watch

Available here.

12. Bicycle Gear Cog Coasters

Available here.

11. Bike Chain Tea Light Candle Holders

Available here.

10. Rear-facing Led Lights For Your Bike

Available here.

9. Wireless Bicycle Turn Signal

Available here.

8. Generator Attaches To Axle And Charges USB Devices

Available here.

7. Revolights Skyline Bicycle Lighting System

Available here.

6. Brick Lane Roll-up Pannier

Available here.

5. Springtime Picnic Basket

Available here.

4. Stylish Bike Helmet

Available here.

3. Natural Rope Lock

Available here.

2. Ivy Bike Lock

Available here.

1. Jewelry For Your Bicycle

Available here.







