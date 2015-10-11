Art, Bizarre, Culture, Entertainment, Environment, Funny, Lifestyle, Nature, Pop Culture, Sports, Tech, Top 10, Travel, Trends,

30 Incredibly Cool Bicycle Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

3.1k Views 3 Comments

30 Incredibly Cool Bicycle Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-31__605

30 Incredibly Cool Bicycle Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

These are 30 incredibly cool bicycle gift ideas. Can you handle them? (pun intended) If you were searching for some pretty wicked bicycle/bike related gift ideas, you came to the right place because what you’ll find here will make any cyclist happy to be your friend.

Some of these bicycle gift ideas are so creative, so innovative, that you won’t resist buying them for your cycling friends out there. You’ll definitely be the life of the party if you show up with one of these 30 incredibly cool bicycle gifts.

Before thinking about what gift to get, think of your friend’s bike, how it looks like, what is it missing, and what would be the best fitted idea for his bike, for his needs. You can buy anything, and we’re not joking. Trust us, these bicycle gift ideas will rock your friend’s world!

30. Cycle Crate

Bicycle-Crate2__605

30 Incredibly Cool Bicycle Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

Screw Free, Interlocking Plywood Cycle Crate, Designed With A Beer Crate Dimensions In Mind. Available here.

29. Invisible Spray

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-2__605

30 Incredibly Cool Bicycle Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

Invisible Spray-On Paint That Glows At Night To Protect Cyclists From Cars. Available here.

28. Creative Bicycle Planters

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-3__605

30 Incredibly Cool Bicycle Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

Available here.

27. Hardwood Bike Basket

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-4__605

30 Incredibly Cool Bicycle Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

Available here.

26. Bicycle Skirt Guard

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-5__605

30 Incredibly Cool Bicycle Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

Available here.

25. Bike Bells

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-7__605

30 Incredibly Cool Bicycle Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

Available here.

24. Hanging Clips

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-9__605

Available here.

23. Bicycle Cookie Cutter

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-14__605

Available here.

22. Bicycle Picnic Basket

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-16__605

Available here.

21. Wooden Bicycle Cuff-links

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-19__605

Available here.

20. Bicycle Bookshelf

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-25__605

Available here.

19. Indoor Bicycle Cover

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-27__605

Available here.

18. Bicycle Wheel Clock

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-28__605

Available here.

17. Bicycle Bow-tie

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-31__605

Available here.

16. Leather Bicycle Bottle Holder

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-33__605

Available here.

15. Bicycle Pizza Cutter

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-34__605

Available here.

14. Lifted Bike Rack

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-35__605

Available here.

13. Mounted Pocket Watch

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-40__605

Available here.

12. Bicycle Gear Cog Coasters

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-41__605

Available here.

11. Bike Chain Tea Light Candle Holders

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-42__605

Available here.

10. Rear-facing Led Lights For Your Bike

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-44__605

Available here.

9. Wireless Bicycle Turn Signal

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-45__605

Available here.

8. Generator Attaches To Axle And Charges USB Devices

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-46__605

Available here.

7. Revolights Skyline Bicycle Lighting System

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-48__605

Available here.

6. Brick Lane Roll-up Pannier

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-50__605

Available here.

5. Springtime Picnic Basket

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-51__605

30 Incredibly Cool Bicycle Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

Available here.

4. Stylish Bike Helmet

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-56__605

30 Incredibly Cool Bike Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

Available here.

3. Natural Rope Lock

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-57__605

30 Incredibly Cool Bike Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

Available here.

2. Ivy Bike Lock

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-62__605

30 Incredibly Cool Bike Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

Available here.

1. Jewelry For Your Bicycle

gifts-for-bicycle-lovers-591__605

30 Incredibly Cool Bike Gift Ideas. Can You Handle Them?

Available here.




Written by T.B.V.

Passionate Explorer and Co-Founder @Gipsy_Ninja & @PencilNex. Life's short, go out with a bang!