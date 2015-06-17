Culture, Lifestyle, Science, Traditions, Trends,

21 Best Diets For Losing Weight, Getting In Shape And Improving Your Health In Graphs & Illustrations

59 Views 4 Comments

Vegán-2




These are the 21 best diets for losing weight, getting in shape and improving your health in graphs & illustrations extremely well designed to get you a broader picture of what you’ll be facing in your journey for a healthier life.

Some of these diets are very well-known for their efficient results in record time weight loss, like the Dukan diet, the Atkins diet or the Cambridge Weight Plan, while some of them are more of a life changing decision that will make you a happier, healthier and more vibrant person, like going vegan or vegetarian.

The best diets for losing weight show better results if they’re combined with sports, but even so, the results will come eventually. You’ll just have to wait a little longer.

Best diets for losing weight? Is this what you were looking for? Because you landed in the right place. These diets so brilliantly described through graphs and illustrations are the best diets in the world developed so far by doctors and nutritionists, and if you are looking to live a healthier life, you should definitely consider one of these 21 diets in the list below.

Don’t forget to tell us which diet do you prefer or which one are you thinking of trying!

So, if you’re planning on losing weight fast, or just on living a healthier life, take a look at the 21 best diets for losing weight, getting in shape and improving your health in graphs & illustrations

21. 5:2 diet
52diet

Best Diets For Losing Weight, Getting In Shape And Improving Your Health

20. Acid-Alkaline diet
acidalcaline

Best Diets For Losing Weight, Getting In Shape And Improving Your Health

19. Atkins diet
atkins

Best Diets For Losing Weight, Getting In Shape And Improving Your Health

18. Autoimmune Protocol diet
autoimmune

Best Diets For Losing Weight, Getting In Shape And Improving Your Health

17. Cambridge Weight Plan diet
cambridge

Best Diets For Losing Weight, Getting In Shape And Improving Your Health

16. Dukan diet

dukan

15. Fodmap diet

fodmap

14. Ketogenic diet

ketogenic

13. Lighterlife diet

lighterlife




12. Paleo diet
paleo
11. Rosemary Conley diet
rosemary
10. Slimfast diet
slimfast
9. Slimming World diet
slimming
8. South Beach diet
southbeach
7. Specific Carbohydrate diet
specificcarbohydrate
6. The Whole 30 Program diet
thewhole30
5. Vegetarian diet
 vegetarianism
4. Weight Watchers diet
weightwatchers
3. Weston a Price diet
westonaprice
2. Vegan diet

vegandietlife

1. Mediterranean diet

mediterranean(Source)




Written by T.B.V.

Passionate Explorer and Co-Founder @Gipsy_Ninja & @PencilNex. Life's short, go out with a bang!