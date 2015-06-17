







These are the 21 best diets for losing weight, getting in shape and improving your health in graphs & illustrations extremely well designed to get you a broader picture of what you’ll be facing in your journey for a healthier life.

Some of these diets are very well-known for their efficient results in record time weight loss, like the Dukan diet, the Atkins diet or the Cambridge Weight Plan, while some of them are more of a life changing decision that will make you a happier, healthier and more vibrant person, like going vegan or vegetarian.

The best diets for losing weight show better results if they’re combined with sports, but even so, the results will come eventually. You’ll just have to wait a little longer.

Best diets for losing weight? Is this what you were looking for? Because you landed in the right place. These diets so brilliantly described through graphs and illustrations are the best diets in the world developed so far by doctors and nutritionists, and if you are looking to live a healthier life, you should definitely consider one of these 21 diets in the list below.

Don’t forget to tell us which diet do you prefer or which one are you thinking of trying!

So, if you’re planning on losing weight fast, or just on living a healthier life, take a look at the 21 best diets for losing weight, getting in shape and improving your health in graphs & illustrations

21. 5:2 diet

20. Acid-Alkaline diet

19. Atkins diet

18. Autoimmune Protocol diet

17. Cambridge Weight Plan diet

16. Dukan diet

15. Fodmap diet

14. Ketogenic diet

13. Lighterlife diet









12. Paleo diet

11. Rosemary Conley diet

10. Slimfast diet

9. Slimming World diet

8. South Beach diet

7. Specific Carbohydrate diet

6. The Whole 30 Program diet

4. Weight Watchers diet

3. Weston a Price diet

1. Mediterranean diet

(Source)







