20 Cats That Are Too Tired To Care About Our Silly Human Ways

sleepy1




 

These 20 cats that are too tired to care about our silly human ways will definitely brighten your mood because if you’re a cat person, you can certainly relate to the cute and weird choices our furry little friends make when it comes to taking a nap!

Although these cats that are too tired to care are basically sleeping adorable fur-balls, we cannot help to wonder what are they dreaming about? Are they planing to destroy the Universe or are they simply just cats that are too tired to care…

Cats are a delight to watch and although they pretty much hate us, we love them anyway and we will let them do as they wish, just to get on their good side.

Be amazed, and please share your stories and photos of your cat taking a nap in weird places and positions. Don’t you just love cats that are too tired to care?

 

sleepy2

sleepy3

sleepy4

sleepy5

by osmanyuksel

sleepy6

by Jamie

sleepy7

sleepy8

sleepy9

by moggierocket




sleepy10

sleepy11

sleepy12

sleepy13

sleepy14

sleepy15

sleepy16

sleepy17

sleepy18

sleepy19

by guremike

sleepy20

(Source)




Written by T.B.V.

Passionate Explorer and Co-Founder @Gipsy_Ninja & @PencilNex. Life's short, go out with a bang!