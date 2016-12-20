Architecture, Art, Culture, Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, Trends, Vintage,

1970’s New York Lonely Streets and the Cars Back Then

Fountain car, Oldsmobile Cutlass, 1975.

With the turn of the 20th century, cars have taken up pretty much every urban landscape in the world. There aren’t many places in cities around the world where you can’t see cars, that’s of course, in places where they’re not already banned or whatever. And like fashion, cars change over time, especially when it comes to their design. Someone who into cars can easily make the distinction between the models and the time period of when they were made. So, many can say, just by looking at a busy city street, when that photo was taken.

Langdon Clay, photographed New York City’s lonely streets at night in areas around Hoboken and New Jersey, snapping cars as he found them parked on the side of the road. The gritty look was due in part to the atmosphere of the city back then, as well as being shot in Kodachrome with a Leica.

Bar car (anti-apartheid day), Chevrolet Nova, in the Twenties near Avenue of the Americas, 1976.

Hard Rock Caddy, Cadillac near 23rd Street and 8th Avenue, 1975.

White Tower car, Buick LeSabre, Meatpacking District, 1976.

Box car, Gran Torino Sport, in the Twenties or Thirties on the East side, 1975.

A&P car, Buick LeSabre, 14th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues, 1974.

Subway Impala, Chevrolet Impala, 7th Avenue and 29th Street, 1975.

Pat’s Hot and Cold Heroes car, Buick Skylark, Soho, 1976.

Basketball car, Plymouth Duster, 1974.

24 Checker car, Checker Marathon, in the Twenties near 6th Avenue, 1975.

Charlie Robert’s campaign car, Chevrolet Bel Air, Hoboken, NJ, 1976.

Carz-a-Poppin Car, Ford Galaxie 500 (1966), Houston and Broadway, 1976.

Silver Fish, Chevrolet Impala Custom Coupe, in front of Con Edison substation, 1975.

The cover for Langdon Clay’s Cars – New York City, 1974-1976, showing the Marlin Room Car, Cutlass Supreme in front of the Marlin Room and Lounge connected to Clam Broth House, Hoboken, NJ, 1975.