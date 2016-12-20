1970’s New York Lonely Streets and the Cars Back Then

With the turn of the 20th century, cars have taken up pretty much every urban landscape in the world. There aren’t many places in cities around the world where you can’t see cars, that’s of course, in places where they’re not already banned or whatever. And like fashion, cars change over time, especially when it comes to their design. Someone who into cars can easily make the distinction between the models and the time period of when they were made. So, many can say, just by looking at a busy city street, when that photo was taken.

Langdon Clay, photographed New York City’s lonely streets at night in areas around Hoboken and New Jersey, snapping cars as he found them parked on the side of the road. The gritty look was due in part to the atmosphere of the city back then, as well as being shot in Kodachrome with a Leica.







