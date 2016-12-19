A Look Back at 1970s Europe Through 31 Unique Photographs
These 31
unique photographs offer us a very insightful look back at 1970s Europe, its cities, its streets and most of all – its people. Humanity may not be able to invent time travelling any time soon, but until then, photography is the best thing we have to experience how life looked like back in the past.
This beautiful
collection of photographs belong to UK-based photographer – Normann – who traveled around the world during the 60s and 70s and managed to capture these unique moments in time. You can view his entire photo collection (more than 50,000 photographs!) right here.
Avenue des Champs-Élysées,
Paris, 1976
Belgrade, Yugoslavia, 1972
Bergen Fishmarket, Norway, 1975
Bergen street in Norway, 1975
Budapest Parliament Building, Hungary, 1974
Castel Vecchio Bridge in Verona,
Italy, 1976
Feeding the pigeons in
Amsterdam, 1976
Funchal Cathedral, Madeira, 1972
Galerius Arch in Thessaloniki, Greece, 1972
Grand Place, Brussels, 1976
Haydn Statue in front of the Mariahilf Church in Vienna, Austria, 1972
Israelsen shop in Denmark, 1975
Kathedrale St. Florin in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, 1976
London ice-cream van, England, 1974
Museum area in Vienna, Austria, 1972
Nidaros Catherdral in Trondheim, Norway, 1976
Nurnberg, German in 1974
Johannes Brahms on Karlsplatz, Vienna, Austria, 1972
Old town in Rhodes, Greece, 1971
Ox-drawn sledge in Funchal, Madeira, 1972
Snorkeling at Eilat beach, Israel, 1978
Staircase in Vatican Museum, Rome, Italy, 1970
Street art in Vienna, Austria, 1972
Street in Rhodes City, Greece, 1971
Street scene in Limassol, Cyprus, 1974
Sunset in Venice, Italy, 1976
Tessaloniki White Tower, Greece, 1972
The shadows of Frogner Park, Oslo, Norway, 1976
View from the Acropolis of Athens, Greece, 1972
Wellington Arch in London, England, 1974
Agiou Konstantinou Street in Athens, Greece, 1972
