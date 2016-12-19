A Look Back at 1970s Europe Through 31 Unique Photographs

These 31 unique photographs offer us a very insightful look back at 1970s Europe, its cities, its streets and most of all – its people. Humanity may not be able to invent time travelling any time soon, but until then, photography is the best thing we have to experience how life looked like back in the past.

This beautiful collection of photographs belong to UK-based photographer – Normann – who traveled around the world during the 60s and 70s and managed to capture these unique moments in time. You can view his entire photo collection (more than 50,000 photographs!) right here.

(Source)















